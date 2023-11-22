Sign up
Photo 775
All ready for the Christmas lights switch on on Friday
We decorated the shop window to advertise the children's workshop we are running during the town's Christmas lights switch on.
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
1
0
John Falconer
ace
Great idea for the children’s workshop. Great photograph too.
November 25th, 2023
