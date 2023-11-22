Previous
Next
All ready for the Christmas lights switch on on Friday by samcat
Photo 775

All ready for the Christmas lights switch on on Friday

We decorated the shop window to advertise the children's workshop we are running during the town's Christmas lights switch on.
22nd November 2023 22nd Nov 23

Sam Palmer

@samcat
212% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Great idea for the children’s workshop. Great photograph too.
November 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise