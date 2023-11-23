Previous
Detail of Dumfries Fountain by samcat
Photo 775

Detail of Dumfries Fountain

23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

Sam Palmer

@samcat
212% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Great capture.
November 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise