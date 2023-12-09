Previous
Garland by samcat
Photo 792

Garland

Possibly my one nod towards Christmas as I made this garland my craft group on Wednesday.
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

Sam Palmer

@samcat
216% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise