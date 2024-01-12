Sign up
Photo 826
Hiding in plain sight
The uprights of our bandstand in Colliston Park, Dalbeattie are actually reused cast iron lamp posts from Glasgow.
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
0
1
Sam Palmer
@samcat
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A528B
Taken
13th January 2024 12:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
