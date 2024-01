The Shirley Temple tree

We have no idea of the actual name of this tree, we've never been able to identify it. When we looked around the house prior to buying it, the vendor said he called this tree at the end of the garden his Shirley Temple tree due to the way the leaves cascade in little clusters looking like ringlets. The branches and twigs are small and very twisty turny as well. So it's the Shirley Temple tree to us too.