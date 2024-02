Full bloom

This camellia around the corner from us is a wonderful and mature specimen and covered in flowers right now.

We have 2 camellias in our garden. One we've had about 8 or so years. It's been in two gardens and moved twice in each one, so is only just getting going really. We had a few flowers on it last year, so hopefully will have more this year. No sign of any yet! The other is younger and hasn't flowered yet.