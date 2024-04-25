Previous
Welsh poppy by samcat
Photo 929

Welsh poppy

First one flowered in the garden today.
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

Sam Palmer

@samcat
254% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise