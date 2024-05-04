Previous
A row of leaping squirrels by samcat
Photo 938

A row of leaping squirrels

I've been stamping our logo on to cotton bags ready for the event we're doing on Bank Holiday Monday. Once the ink's dried properly I can iron them to fix the ink, so giving the drying a boost in the sunshine.
4th May 2024 4th May 24

Sam Palmer

@samcat
256% complete

Brian ace
Best wishes for the event.
May 5th, 2024  
