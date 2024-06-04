Previous
Plastering in the shop by samcat
My husband taught himself how to plaster during lockdown. His is pretty good at it now, but it is a very messy, fraught and tense experience!
4th June 2024 4th Jun 24

Sam Palmer

@samcat
Brian ace
Great 'man at work' shot
June 6th, 2024  
