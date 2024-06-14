Previous
Resin decorations by samcat
Photo 979

Resin decorations

Made some with pressed flowers. They are quite pretty, but the resin didn't go clear as it was supposed to.
14th June 2024 14th Jun 24

Sam Palmer

@samcat
