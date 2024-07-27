Sign up
Photo 1021
Photo 1021
St Margaret's Hope Harbour, Orkney
Taken as the ferry docked. Nothing altered on the photo, the colours were this intense.
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
1
0
Sam Palmer
@samcat
PhotoCrazy
ace
Beautiful color, capture!
July 27th, 2024
