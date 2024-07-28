Previous
Beer drinking Vikings by samcat
Photo 1023

Beer drinking Vikings

Lots of drinking, then off for a photo session on Stromness harbour, followed by a bit of singing.
28th July 2024 28th Jul 24

Sam Palmer

@samcat
280% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise