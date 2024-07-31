Previous
Spider orb by samcat
Photo 1026

Spider orb

Spotted in the grass, about 3cm wide. Delicate and beautiful. It may be a furrow orb weaver spider.
31st July 2024 31st Jul 24

Sam Palmer

@samcat
