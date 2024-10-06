Previous
First stop by samcat
Photo 1092

First stop

This is always Misty's first place to stop when she goes out into the garden. She surveys her territory from here.
6th October 2024 6th Oct 24

Sam Palmer

@samcat
299% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise