Psychedelic blackbird by samcat
Photo 1138

Psychedelic blackbird

My husband created this at a free motion embroidery workshop. It's the first time he's used a sewing machine since he was a child.
21st November 2024 21st Nov 24

Sam Palmer

@samcat
