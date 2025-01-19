Previous
Baby blanket label by samcat
Photo 1198

Baby blanket label

This blanket is 54 years old. It was my brother's when he was a baby. I like spotting old labels.
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Sam Palmer

@samcat
