Previous
Photo 1203
Scary bird person sculpture
I really don't know what this sculpture is all about. The sun was in my eyes so I almost walked into it and found it looming above me. Which was a bit disturbing.
30th January 2025
30th Jan 25
0
0
Sam Palmer
@samcat
1203
photos
16
followers
22
following
329% complete
View this month »
1196
1197
1198
1199
1200
1201
1202
1203
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A528B
Taken
30th January 2025 11:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
