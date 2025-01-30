Previous
Scary bird person sculpture by samcat
Scary bird person sculpture

I really don't know what this sculpture is all about. The sun was in my eyes so I almost walked into it and found it looming above me. Which was a bit disturbing.
Sam Palmer

@samcat
