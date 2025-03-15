Previous
Shadows and wood by samcat
Photo 1253

Shadows and wood

Went to a lovely exhibition Ash Rising, of furniture made from ash trees cut down after ash die back. Beautiful furniture and artwork and some interesting shadows.
15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

Sam Palmer

@samcat
