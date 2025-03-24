Previous
Next
Mottled by samcat
Photo 1262

Mottled

I painted this brick wall about a year ago. I left the large old nail in the wall and the rust has come through the paint.
24th March 2025 24th Mar 25

Sam Palmer

@samcat
346% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact