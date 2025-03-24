Sign up
Photo 1262
Mottled
I painted this brick wall about a year ago. I left the large old nail in the wall and the rust has come through the paint.
24th March 2025
24th Mar 25
0
0
Sam Palmer
@samcat
1263
photos
18
followers
24
following
346% complete
View this month »
1256
1257
1258
1259
1260
1261
1262
1263
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A528B
Taken
25th March 2025 4:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
