Photo 1283
Welsh blanket
This one belonged to my stepfather's parents. I've known it for around 40 years. I suspect it must be 60 to 80 years old.
14th April 2025
14th Apr 25
Sam Palmer
@samcat
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A528B
Taken
21st April 2025 7:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
