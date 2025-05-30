Sign up
Previous
Photo 1325
The last iris
30th May 2025
30th May 25
1
0
Sam Palmer
@samcat
1325
photos
18
followers
24
following
1318
1319
1320
1321
1322
1323
1324
1325
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A528B
Taken
30th May 2025 8:31pm
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my, isn’t it lovely? My favorite color of Iris, many childhood memories of this flower at my childhood home in West Texas.
May 31st, 2025
