Previous
Next
Shadows by samcat
Photo 1376

Shadows

I noticed that the shadow of the tree was exactly between the windows.
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Sam Palmer

@samcat
378% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact