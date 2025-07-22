Sign up
Photo 1375
Robot
These robots are made by children in the Make and Create workshop in our shop. It fascinates me how they are all so different.
22nd July 2025
22nd Jul 25
Sam Palmer
Views
1
1
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A528B
Taken
22nd July 2025 4:39pm
Exif
View Info
Brian
ace
Ingenuity at work
July 23rd, 2025
