Robot by samcat
Photo 1375

Robot

These robots are made by children in the Make and Create workshop in our shop. It fascinates me how they are all so different.
22nd July 2025 22nd Jul 25

Sam Palmer

@samcat
Brian ace
Ingenuity at work
July 23rd, 2025  
