Previous
Sea turtle by samcat
Photo 1385

Sea turtle

Made today in our Make and Create workshop, this sea turtle was designed and created at the end of last week by my husband. He set himself the challenge as we have a child book to come into the workshop next week who is obsessed with sea turtles.
29th July 2025 29th Jul 25

Sam Palmer

@samcat
379% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact