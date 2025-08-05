Previous
Moving seacape by samcat
Moving seacape

This was been our busiest day so far. Non stop from about 11am to 5.30pm. Exhausting, but good. No idea why Tuesdays are so busy though!
5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

Sam Palmer

@samcat
