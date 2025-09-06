Previous
Next
Our crop of elephant garlic by samcat
Photo 1425

Our crop of elephant garlic

2 cloves have grown these two huge impressive bulbs. Most of it will go back in the ground to grow more for next year.
6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

Sam Palmer

@samcat
390% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact