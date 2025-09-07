Previous
Elephant garlic by samcat
Photo 1426

Elephant garlic

Freshly dug up from the allotment.
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

Sam Palmer

@samcat
390% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact