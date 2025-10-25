Previous
Next
Glen Isle looking to Kippford by samcat
Photo 1470

Glen Isle looking to Kippford

This is the first time we've ever walked down to Glen Isle and looked over to the view of Kippford. We've always been at Kippford and looked across to Glen Isle. So a first for us.
25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

Sam Palmer

@samcat
403% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact