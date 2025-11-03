Previous
Golden hedgehog by samcat
Golden hedgehog

One of the golden hedgehogs that are part of a trail around our little town. Dalbeattie has a tiny golden hedgehog in the centre of the town coat of arms.
Sam Palmer

@samcat
