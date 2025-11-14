Previous
Next
Frozen droplets by samcat
Photo 1495

Frozen droplets

The droplets left of the fallen leaves have frozen overnight.
14th November 2025 14th Nov 25

Sam Palmer

@samcat
410% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact