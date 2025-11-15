Previous
Panto time by samcat
Photo 1494

Panto time

Took a quick photo of my husband at our local theatre when we went to help with making costumes for the panto. This will be the second production he's involved in and to say he thoroughly enjoys it would be putting it mildly.
15th November 2025 15th Nov 25

Sam Palmer

@samcat
410% complete

