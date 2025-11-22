Previous
Next
Sunlit Woods by William Gillies by samcat
Photo 1503

Sunlit Woods by William Gillies

My favourite picture seen at a recent exhibition.
22nd November 2025 22nd Nov 25

Sam Palmer

@samcat
413% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact