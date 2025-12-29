Bullfinch

Not the best photo in the world, but we rarely get bullfinches in our garden, so are always excited when we see them. We didn't get around to cutting the buddleia back last winter and the spent flower heads were visited several times by bullfinches. So lesson learned this year and we left them alone and we've been rewarded by a visiting bullfinch.

I took the photo through the kitchen window trying to avoid the reflection of my phone, the things by the window and being spiked on a big hairy cactus. I can also see by the little blurry marks on the photo that the inside of my kitchen window needs cleaning!