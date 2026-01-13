Previous
Rose bear by samcat
Photo 1552

Rose bear

Disturbing and a bit creepy. A bear made of foam roses for sale on our local Spar for Valentine's Day and Mother's Day. I made my husband promise not to buy me one for Valentine's Day!
13th January 2026 13th Jan 26

Sam Palmer

@samcat
