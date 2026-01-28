Sign up
Photo 1570
Granite close up
On the beach. Bits of shell caught in the crevices in the rocks.
28th January 2026
28th Jan 26
Sam Palmer
@samcat
1
365
Galaxy S25 FE
31st January 2026 2:28pm
