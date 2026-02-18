Previous
The Ladies Bathing Pool, Port Logan by samcat
Photo 1591

The Ladies Bathing Pool, Port Logan

The Victorian Ladies Bathing Pool at Port Logan Fish Pond. There was a bylaw put in place which still exists, that men were not allowed to be in the vicinity when women from the big house were bathing in there.
Sam Palmer

@samcat
