Enjoying the Spring sunshine by samcat
Enjoying the Spring sunshine

Misty likes to sit on a slate tile left over from re roofing our cottage. She enjoys the warmth!
3rd March 2026 3rd Mar 26

Sam Palmer

Boxplayer ace
Ah so cute
March 4th, 2026  
