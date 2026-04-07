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Daffodils, Threave Garden by samcat
Photo 1631

Daffodils, Threave Garden

7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Sam Palmer

@samcat
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Photo Details

Pat
Gorgeous sunny layers, so pretty.
April 13th, 2026  
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