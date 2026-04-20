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Photo 1650
Happy lion
Have you ever seen such a smiley lion? We were looking around the big house at Threave Garden as it was open, and spotted this small picture above a desk.
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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Sam Palmer
@samcat
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365
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Galaxy S25 FE
Taken
19th April 2026 11:51am
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