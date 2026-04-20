Previous
Next
Happy lion by samcat
Photo 1650

Happy lion

Have you ever seen such a smiley lion? We were looking around the big house at Threave Garden as it was open, and spotted this small picture above a desk.
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Sam Palmer

@samcat
452% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact