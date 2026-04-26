Previous
My chair by samcat
Photo 1656

My chair

It's now warm enough for Misty to sit outside in the sun. She does like a chair, preferably someone else's.
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Sam Palmer

@samcat
453% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact