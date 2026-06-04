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Foxgloves by samcat
Photo 1695

Foxgloves

4th June 2026 4th Jun 26

Sam Palmer

@samcat
466% complete

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Photo Details

Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Very pretty
July 1st, 2026  
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