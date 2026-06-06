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Photo 1697
Copper colours
6th June 2026
6th Jun 26
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Sam Palmer
@samcat
1703
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18
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24
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466% complete
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Photo Details
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2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25 FE
Taken
7th June 2026 2:04pm
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