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Saltire flag by samcat
Photo 1700

Saltire flag

I made a collage of the Scottish Saltire flag in our shop window from objects related to our business - the make and create workshop and the nature exploration products.
9th June 2026 9th Jun 26

Sam Palmer

@samcat
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