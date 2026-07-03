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Photo 1724
Through the keyhole
A tunnel through the rock garden in the walled garden at Culzean Castle.
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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Sam Palmer
@samcat
1730
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Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25 FE
Taken
22nd June 2026 3:57pm
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Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Nice framing
July 24th, 2026
John Falconer
ace
Great shot. Great composition
July 24th, 2026
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