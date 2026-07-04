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My fan by samcat
Photo 1725

My fan

It was hot, I was doing the scout group accounts. Misty decided the paperwork was the comfiest place to be, as was lying directly in front of the fan.
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Sam Palmer

@samcat
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