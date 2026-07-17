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Golden hedgehog by samcat
Photo 1718

Golden hedgehog

One of the golden hedgehogs dotted around Dalbeattie. We have a tiny golden hedgehog at the centre of the town coat of arms.
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Sam Palmer

@samcat
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