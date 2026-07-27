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IMG_5660 by samlsimp
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IMG_5660

Who knew you could get furry wool and this tippet was knitted in just two days! Thank you Mum
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

SamLS

@samlsimp
1% complete

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