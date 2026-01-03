Meu lírio da Paz ♡ by sampaio
Meu lírio da Paz ♡

Tão delicadas e fortes ao mesmo tempo. Tudo é equilíbrio, e a natureza sempre perfeita...
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Raquel Sampaio

@sampaio
