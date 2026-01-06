Previous
Onde guardo minhas mais lindas memórias ! by sampaio
Onde guardo minhas mais lindas memórias !

Há mais de 40 anos frequento essa casa na praia da Barra Nova, no Ceará. Os mais lindos momentos com minha família foram aí, e continuam sendo ❤️
6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

Raquel Sampaio

@sampaio
