Previous
Next
Day 1. 1pm. by samphe
1 / 365

Day 1. 1pm.

My second photo for today, taken on a self timer in my bedroom, where I've spent most of my time this past month.
1st May 2020 1st May 20

Samphe Brulé

@samphe
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise